Okowa mourns Shonekan





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has sent condolences to the Shonekan family and the Government and people of Ogun State on the death of former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan, a lawyer and former Chairman of United African Company (UAC), died in Lagos on Tuesday at the age of 85.

The elder statesman was the head of the interim government between August 26, 1993 and November 17, 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

In a statement in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa also commiserated with the Alake of Egbaland over the loss of the Egba chief and great boardroom player.

He recalled that the late head of state founded Nigerian Economic Summit Group, an advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of the Nigerian economy in 1994.

He said that the deceased’s regular counseling…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper