2023: Lawyers’ group urges Wike to run for president





Governor Nyesom Wike

…says prospect of another APC govt scary

The Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers, Abubakar Yesufu , has called on River State governor, Nyesom Wike to join the presidential race.

He said Wike’s performance as governor shows that he would provide good governance if elected as President of Nigeria.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, Yesufu urged Nigerians to support Wike should he heed the call to run.

His words:”All those currently parading themselves as candidates cannot match Nyesom Wike’s impeccable credentials. Wike has demonstrated clearly that he is ready and eminently qualified for the job, come 2023.

“In Education, infrastructure, housing, healthcare delivery, agriculture, social welfare, sports, arts and culture, Wike stands out like a giant amongst midgets.

Indeed, Nyesom Nwike’s strides among his peers, have earned him the name MR PROJECT. The name was reemphasized …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper