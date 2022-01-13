2023: Shouldn’t PDP reward fidelity?





By Ikechukwu Amaechi

FINALLY, the political silly season is upon us. Every discerning Nigerian knew it would come sooner than later. We are all involved because in his book, “Politics, a Treatise on Government”, Aristotle, the Greek philosopher, posited that man is a “political animal” being a social creature with the power of speech and moral reasoning.

And the season came with a bang. I doubt if anything else will matter in Nigeria, going forward. Governance has ended and Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency has prematurely entered the lame duck period.

Sadly, it is rather too early because ideally, that ought to happen after a successor has been elected, during which time the outgoing president and president-elect usually embark on a transition of power.

In other words, the appellation refers to a politician who remains in power but will soon be replaced by a newly-elected successor. But we all know that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is finding it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper