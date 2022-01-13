5 ways to make perfume last on you





By Precious Chukwudi

Growing up, I have always loved wearing perfumes, especially since I attended an all-girls secondary school.

I remember a certain class teacher walked into my class and said that she enjoys coming to my class because of how each and every one of the student smell.

So how do you make that good smell last for a little eternity?

This brings me to five ways your perfume can last long on you.

1. BUY THE RIGHT STRENGTH OF PERFUME

Perfumes and colognes are sold in different concentrations.

Hence, some perfumes will naturally last longer than others, both on the skin and in the bottle.

The strength of the perfume you buy will determine how long it lasts on the skin. Eau de parfum are more intense than eau de toilettes.

2. APPLY RIGHT AFTER YOU HAVE SHOWERED AND MOISTURISED YOUR SKIN

Starting with proper application helps ensure your fragrance lasts all…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper