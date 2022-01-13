Ganduje launches armed forces remembrance day emblem appeal fund with N2m





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Thursday launched the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Fund with N2 million.

The Governor represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna at a ceremony held to remember and raise funds for the ex-servicemen, also announced the contribution of N1 million by the members of the State Executive Council and N4.4 million from the 44 local governments while the Chief launcher, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura donated N2 million.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Fagge quoted the Governor saying the aim of the event is to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes,veterans and also remember all those in internal security operation particularly on insurgency, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

ALSO READ: Kano to immunize over 3.6 million children against polio – Ganduje

“It is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper