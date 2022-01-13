Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion





The Africa Cup of Nations descended into chaos on Tuesday after farcical scenes involving the referee in Tunisia’s opening group stage clash with Mali.

Official Janny Sikazwe blew the final whistle after just 85 minutes before restarting play, but then blew again with just 89 minutes and 43 seconds of the Group F clash gone.

His mistake drew a furious reaction from Tunisia’s bench, with boss Mondher Kebaier furiously grabbing the arm of the Zambian referee and pointing to his watch in the immediate aftermath of the full-time whistle.

The Tunisia head coach was then joined by his backroom staff in protesting, with Kebaier confronting one of the linesmen to complain about the game being brought to a premature end.

Security staff had to surround Sikazwe, who refereed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and his two officials at the Limbe Stadium in Cameroon in order to keep angry Tunisia staff away from them.

ALSO READ: AFCON 2021: Eagles in confident mood ahead of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper