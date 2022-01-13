My last moment with my boss, Alao-Akala — Aide





.

Reminisce-(Sunday, Jan 9th)

By Diran Odeyemi

Prince Diran Odeyemi is former Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, who died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Odeyemi, in this tribute, narrates the last encounter he had with Akala.

How do you start writing about the obituary of a man you saw bubbling with life 3 days ago and hearing he passed on on the 4th day.

What can I write, where do I start from about a man who God used to make me whatever I am today?

Death has made a double mistake, taking away the wrong person at a very wrong time.

Death, why must you take away the kind-hearted leaving behind the wicked or did you not know that Akala was a different human being christened “Oyato” because “O meto” Death why why?

My Oga, my mentor, is that the end? just like that? You broke to me (on Sunday) the death of your friend “Solo” and you talked about the vanity of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper