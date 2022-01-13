One-year old boy reported stolen in Abuja





Fabulous with his parents

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The parents of a one year old boy, Fabulous Michael Onwudiachi, have cried out to authorities in Abuja to help recover their son who was allegedly stolen on Thursday afternoon in Jikwoyi, an outskirt of the nation’s capital.

The distraught father, Raymond Onwudiachi, a staff of the Ministry of Defence and known by many as “Yankee Mouse” said at about 2pm on Thursday his 9-year old daughter, Favour, and 7-year old son, Famous, had returned from school to their mother’s shop in Jikwoyi and were asked to take their baby brother, Fabulous, to their grand mother’s residence for lunch, a distance of about ten metres.

According to Mr Onwudiachi, that had been the routine for his children each time they returned from school.

He said the children love their grandmother’s culinary expertise and would always request that they be allowed to have lunch at her place after school.

Few minutes after they left, the elderly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper