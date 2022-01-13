Over 90 percent of applicants fail Police recruitment examination – PSC





By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Police Service Commission, PSC, Thursday disclosed that more than 90 percent of applicants seeking recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force failed the recruitment examination.

The Commissioner representing Human Rights and Non Governmental Organizations, NGOs, in the Commission, Mr. Rommy Mom who made this known at a Community Engagement Forum organised by the PSC in Makurdi said it was disheartening that the applicants fail to score up to 30 percent in the exams.

He said the development among others was a major challenge the Commission would work hard to correct in future recruitment exercises the PSC would conduct.

According to Mr. Mom: “The PSC during these recruitments has some observations, which are rather disheartening and we hope there will be a reversal going forward. Security is key to the development and enjoyment of peace.

“An additional concern is the fact that most of the applicants seem academically challenged, as more…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper