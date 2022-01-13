Poliovirus outbreak: 27 states, FCT on alert





… As Nigeria reports 395 cases of mutant poliovirus2

By Chioma Obinna

Barely 16 months after the World Health Organisation, WHO, certified Nigeria Wild Poliovirus free, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA, on Thursday announced 395 new cases of Circulating Mutant Poliovirus Type 2, CMPV2, across 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The NPHCDA also traced the CMPV2 outbreaks were caused by immunity gaps in children.

Nigeria in August 2020 was certified Wild poliovirus free by the WHO and partners after the country reported its last case of the Wild poliovirus in 2016.

Announcing these in a press statement, signed by the NPHCDA Executive Director, Faisal Shuaib traced the outbreak on the suspension of immunisation programmes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it further created new immunity gaps which have led to new outbreaks.

According to the statement, “We currently have 395 cases of Circulating Mutant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper