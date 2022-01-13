Seductive VAT data raises more questions than answers





By Azu Ishiewkene

IN the last two Mondays, two newspapers – Daily Trust and Nigerian Tribune – have published data on the collection of Value Added Tax, VAT, in the first eight months of 2021. The reports have shed more heat than light.

On Monday, November 22, Daily Trust published an exclusive story entitled: “Kano beats entire five South East in VAT collection.” In the tradition of the newspaper, the story was a serious attempt to explain, in numbers, the tangled mess that VAT sharing has become in recent times.

The newspaper said that in the first eight months of 2021, Kano State collected more in VAT than the five states of the South East – Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia – combined. In other words, the data obtained suggests that the bogey about northern states leeching off VAT revenue from the South, is just what it is – a bogey.

It reported, for example, that according to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, data cited, Kano raked…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper