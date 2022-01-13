Woman cries for help over ‘unlawful’ detention by SWAT operatives in Abuja





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A middle-aged woman, Mrs Patience Usman, has called on Nigerians for help over what she described as her “illegal detention” by operatives of the Special Weapon and Tactics unit (SWAT) from the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Abuja.

The lady, in a statement on Thursday by her lawyer, Tony Itedjere (Esq), stated that she was arrested and held incommunicado at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID, Abuja) after she petitioned the FCTA Department of Cooperatives, exposing alleged unwholesome practices by a multi-purpose cooperative society where she hitherto worked as member and administrative staff.

Also Read:

Hushpuppi: Lawyers abandon suit seeking to stop Abba Kyari’s extradition

According to Usman, she was left with no choice but to blow the whistle when all efforts by her to ensure that the said Cooperative Society conducted its affairs in conformity with the provision of the Nigerian…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper