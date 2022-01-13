Wrong Mauritania national anthem played thrice





MAURITANIA players stood in disbelief as they didn’t get to hear their national anthem following three failed attempts.

The Lions of Chinguetti were facing Gambia in their first group game of the Africa Cup of Nations and witnessed a disastrous start at the Limbe Stadium.

Didier Gomes Da Rosa’s side lined up before kick-off to hear the national anthems but stadium officials played the wrong one three times.

That left the Mauritania players with no other choice but to sing without music, whereas there was no problem with Gambia’s anthem. This is the second major blunder of the competition and it happens on the exact same day.

This comes after some shocking refereeing during Mali’s controversial 1-0 victory over Tunisia.

Referee Janny Sikazwe gave two controversial penalties, a questionable red card and TWICE ended the game early.

Sikazwe first awarded a penalty early in the second…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper