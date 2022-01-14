{Advertorial} New Year Promo: Twenty plots with good title and secured environment available for grab





The Real Estate Sector in Nigeria recorded a huge growth expansion and increased activities in year 2021 despite the effects of Covid-19 and persistent harsh economy.

Its’ growth trend in the previous year was attributed to stability due to increase in the construction activities by the Public and Private Sector.

This cannot be over emphasized that Real Estate has been proven over the years to be the bedrock of investment which helps investors to edge their funds against devaluation.

According to research and the data obtained by the Nigeria Population Census in the last Population Census exercise, it was disclosed that the population of Nigerians is more than the number of lands available due to the growth in population.

It’s often been recommended that people should invest into land, due to its scarcity.

In the view of the above, Teewhy Homes has embarked on two new projects (LUSH GARDENS ESTATE and AMBASSADORS COURT) to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper