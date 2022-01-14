Bayelsa host community issues 7-day ultimatum to shut down SPDC flow stations over demands





By Chancel Sunday

Protesting Egbemo-Angalabiri community, host to Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to SPDC to comply with their demands, failure to which they would shut down the two flow stations in Egbemo-Angalabiri Domain.

The community folk, including women and youths, stormed Specialty Drilling Rig BR 301, Monday this week, a major oil drilling rig belonging to SPDC, and who have continued their occupation on the facility over failure to attend to their demands.

Comrade Alex Benikama, who spoke to Vanguard on the latest development, Friday, said the Bayelsa State government summoned a meeting over the protest, but asserted that it was deadlocked.

He said: “The Bayelsa State government, Wednesday this week, called a meeting between the community and SPDC in Yenagoa, the state capital, to settle the issue.

READ ALSO: 2023: Group tasks Diri on existing rotation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper