Convention: APC Govs Forum slams Buni, alleges delay tactics

•Says no consultations, conditions required to conduct exercise

•Our Presidential aspirants are selfish, only interested in personal ambitions —Stakeholders

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

DIRECTOR General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has again slammed the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC for making excuses as to why it cannot conduct its national convention as scheduled until certain conditions are met.

Citing media reports which alleged that the convention could be shifted to June, Lukman, in a statement, yesterday, picked holes in the CECPC’s statement that it would conduct the convention after addressing some critical issues.

He faulted claims that the CECPC was waiting for APC governors to decide on convention date, and lamented that failure to conduct the convention was hurting the party’s preparation for the 2023 general…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper