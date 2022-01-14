Customs’ stray bullet kills 2-year-old girl in Ogun





James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Stray bullet by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reportedly killed a two-year-old girl in Ilaro, Ogun State on Thursday.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Itawaya, near the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, when the NCS men were on the trail of some suspected smugglers.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead having lost too much blood.

There were gunshot injuries near the girl’s armpit, suggesting that the bullet penetrated through that part into her body.

It was also gathered that a young man also sustained gunshot injuries in the incident that raised tension among residents of the area.

Sources informed Vanguard that a customs officer opened fire while chasing a man suspected to be conveying foreign rice.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper