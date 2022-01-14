Emefiele: Pan-African payment platform’ll reduce use of dollars, pounds in trade





Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, says the pan-African payment and settlement system, PAPSS, will simplify cross-border transactions and reduce third currencies for intra-African trade.

The third currencies include dollars, pounds and euro for cross-border transactions in Africa.

Emefiele said this, yesterday, in Accra, Ghana, at the launching of PAPSS.

The Africa Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, in collaboration with African Union, AU, and African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, officially launched the platform for commercial use.

“Prior to the launch of PAPSS, settlements for intra Africa trade required a third currency and a non-African correspondent bank. This resulted in an estimated loss of close to $5 billion annually and undermined trade in Africa countries.

“The launch of PAPPS gives the fresh opportunity and aspiration for the African continent. It…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper