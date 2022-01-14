IGP Alkali decorates AIG Odumosu, others tasks them on attainment of set goals





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Friday decorated two Deputy Inspectors General of Police, six Assistant Inspectors General of Police and eleven Commissioner’s with their new ranks even as he noted that no organization can advance beyond the competence of its strategic leaders, neither can any organizational goals and plans be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the attainment those goals.

Alkali declared that the promotion of all the officers decorated, like other previous exercises, were guided by the principles of seniority and merit and due cognizance of the unblemished service records and invaluable experiences of the benefiting senior officer’s.

He said, ‘The capacity of the human assets of any organization, particularly, at the strategic management level is fundamental to the attainment of the goals and mandates of such institution.

“This fact is even more critical for a law…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper