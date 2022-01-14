Insecurity: Nigeria’ll overcome its prevailing challenges – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed confidence that the nation will overcome the prevailing situation of insecurity in parts of the country.

Speaking when he received the Grand Khalifa (overall head) of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement World-Wide, President Buhari said the present administration is well aware of its responsibility with regards to security and will continue to do its best.

The President urged Nigerians to be fair to his government in assessing the security issue in the country by reflecting on what obtained at the time he took over in 2015, and the successes as well as performance which mark a decisive break from the past, particularly in the Northeast and the South-South.

He said that the Northwest which had given the nation some “headache” will experience a turnaround for the better.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper