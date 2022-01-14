One year remembrance: Family, friends, others remember Ndubuisi Kanu





By Dapo Akinrefon

Mrs Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu, widow of former military administrator of Imo and Lagos States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd), on Thursday, organised a one year remembrance service and reception in his honour.

In a statement, Mrs Kanu also dismissed a statement purportedly issued by one Kelly Kanu, who claimed to be the head of the family noting that “it is a shame that he did not participate in his father’s memoria.”

The statement reads: “The one year remembrance service and reception for my dear late husband, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu was held yesterday, 13th of January 2022.

The event, which celebrated my husband’s life, reinforcing his commitment to living a good life, being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend as well as working towards the betterment of Nigeria, has been widely reported on television, youtube, newspapers and social media. We are grateful to the Nigerian Navy as well as the Lagos, Imo and Abia state governments for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper