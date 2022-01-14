Parents groan as school owners charge spurious fees





*School collects N287,903 as application fee, N7.25m as tuition

*We offer value for money – NAPPS

*Improved public schools, the answer —NUT

*Parents should know their limits —NAPTAN

*We can’t legislate on fees —FG

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Adesina Wahab, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Shina Abubakar, James Ogunnaike, Peter Okutu, Joseph Erunke and Chinedu Adonu

As primary and secondary schools across the country are resuming for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session, parents and guardians of students in private schools are now at the mercy of school owners who expect them to clear bills for many spurious items, including development and entrepreneurship levies, without materials or tools for practicals.

Also included are fees for diction in the English Language in the absence of a language laboratory.

These fees are exclusive of school, report card and lesson fees, among others.

John Akinluyi, whose son attends a…





