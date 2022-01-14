Resources allocated to FG, States enough to eradicate poverty, says federal revenue commissioner





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Revenue allocation to both federal and state governments, if diligently utilised, is enough to alleviate suffering among the nation’s teeming populace.

This was disclosed by a member of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr Oladele Gboyega during a working visit to Osogbo, Osun State capital on Thursday.

According to a statement signed by his Media aide, Iyiola Olalere and made available to newsmen in the state capital, the federal commissioner urged elected public office holders to deploy the financial resources at their disposal towards ensuring that Nigerians enjoy dividends of democracy.

Gboyega, who represents Osun State on RMAFC, said that for 2022, a year preceding general elections in 2023, the governments should executive realistic projects and programmes that will directly touch the lives of the citizenry”.

”From our vantage position in the RMAFC, we know that ALLAH has blessed and endowed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper