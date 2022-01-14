Twitter: APC govt should apologize to Nigerians for infringing on their rights -Reps’ minority caucus





By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has described the “declaration” by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of having lifted its unconstitutional ban on use of Twitter in Nigeria as “further demonstration of its appetite to suppress constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens in Nigeria.”

The Caucus asked the government to apologize to Nigerians for infringing of the rights of Nigerians, stressing that the ban had caused many economic losses.

The charge was contained in a statement by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Friday.

The statement read thus: “The caucus holds that freedom of speech and opinion by Nigerians, including expressing such through social media tools like Twitter, are clearly guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and cannot be subjected to partisan approval or regulation under a democratic rule.

“That is why at the wake of the ban on…





