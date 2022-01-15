2023: Tinubu most popular in Northern Nigeria, will emerge APC candidate in Direct or Indirect Primaries —Jubrin





•He has a large heart, he understands our economy, knows Nigerians; will be a great President

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Speculations on whether or not, former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be contesting for the office of the president in the forthcoming general elections, ended during the week.

Tinubu had declared his intentions of fulfilling ‘his life-long ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria, during a visit to President Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa.

Barely 24 hours after his declaration, governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State also met Buhari to declare his presidential ambition under the same party. As of Wednesday, the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, also declared to run for the number one office under the APC.

More politicians are expected to join the competition to know who emerges as the flag bearer of the APC in the coming days but, a former member of House of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper