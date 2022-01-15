All rumours about me in 2022 are true – Cossy Ojiakor





Cossy Ojiakor

In every new year people come up with resolutions and new outlook on life. For Nollywood “Queen of Boobs” and singer, Cossy Orjiakor, her own way of doing things differently in the new year may seem off the rails but then with Cossy it is never by the book. So, when she told Potpourri her resolution for the new year, it wasn’t really a hard hit to take even though it was a little below the belt.

Her resolution: “All rumours about me in 2022 are true,” she stated.

When asked what exactly she meant by the statement, the busty actress who does go glossy with words put it all bare.

“It is my New Year’s resolution. I’m never going to waste time defending or proving myself to anyone. So, all rumours about me are true, you don’t need any confirmation from me,” she explained.

Cossy, who described 2021 as a productive year, said she’s going to be taking some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper