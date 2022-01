Armed Forces Remembrance Day: PDP demands more attention to welfare of soldiers, families

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday saluted members of the Nigerian Armed forces for their courage, loyalty, sacrifice, and resilience in defending the nation, particularly in the face of resurged insecurity in the last six years.

In a statement issued to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day signed by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP acknowledged “the bravery and patriotism of our gallant soldiers in the frontlines, who despite the daunting challenges, daily put their lives on the line, with many paying the supreme price for the unity and security of our country.”

READ ALSO:We’ll defeat moneybags at APC convention -Osinbajo group vows

The statement read: “The Remembrance Day presents the government the occasion for sober reflection to get more committed towards internal security and the fight against terrorism in our country, particularly in limiting the extent of avoidable danger which our military is exposed to daily.

“The PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper