Benue Assembly amends Benue grazing law, provides stiffer penalties





…specifies 14 years jail term, N5million fine for offenders

…stipulates N50,000 fine per confiscated cow, N10,000 per pig, N5,000 per goat, N1,000 for poultry bird

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has amended the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017, providing for stiffer penalties for offenders.

The law now provides for a 14 year jail term with an option of N5million fine for anyone caught engaging under aged children for grazing in any part of the state.

The amendment of the legislation was done during plenary followed the consideration of the report of the House Standing Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Leading debate on the report, Chairman of the Committee and lawmaker representing Makurdi South constituency, Mr. Terwase Aondoakaa said the amendment became expedient to address some noticeable lapses in the original…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper