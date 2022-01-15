Dapo Abiodun: Enduring economic development through I-S-E-Y-A





SPECIAL REPORT

By Wale Akinola

DAPO Abiodun didn’t just bag Vanguard’s Governor of the Year 2021 Award. Abiodun emerged through a rigorous process and his selection is based on his creation of enduring economic development and individual prosperity in Ogun State.

He assumed office on May 29, 2019, and apparently hit the ground running.

Now looking back 30 months after, Abiodun has effected fundamental changes through initiatives encapsulated under the acronym I-S-E-Y-A. The initiatives aim to end poverty and misery and spread prosperity throughout Ogun.

He said as much in his mission statement that he would be focusing on “qualitative governance and to create the enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people”.

Abiodun explained I-S-E-Y-A as follows:

I –Infrastructure Development

S – Social Welfare and Wellbeing

E…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper