Despite suspension of sit-at-home by IPOB, hoodlums renew mayhem in South-East





By Vincent Ujumadu

AT a time normalcy was returning in the South East after four months of insecurity due to the Monday sit at home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to press home the demand for the release of its detained leader, Maxi Nnamdi Kanu, hoodlums were again on the prowl in many parts of the zone causing mayhem.

Major incidents were reported in Enugu and Anambra states whereby the hoodlums attacked people who were going about their normal businesses.

In Enugu, there were shootings by people who claimed to be enforcing the sit-at-home order that had long been suspended by the leadership of IPOB. IPOB has described those behind the violence as criminals who should be dealt with.

The development caused tension and panic among the residents as those who had left their homes earlier in the day for their normal activities were forced to return to their homes.

At Umueze and Agbani in Nkanu area of the state, a Toyota Sienna vehicle and a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper