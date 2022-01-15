Job seeker’s murder : Withdrawal of defence Lawyer from case stalls hearing





By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The ongoing hearing on the trial of Uduak-Abasi Akpan, his father, and sister for the alleged murder of job seeker, late Iniubong Umoren was stalled on Friday, following the withdrawal of Counsel to the second and third accused persons from the case.

The second and third accused persons, Mr. Frank Akpan and his daughter, Bassey Anwan Akpan, are standing trial at Akwa Ibom State High Court, sitting in Uyo, on two-count of accessory after the fact of murder and harbouring of the first accused person in order to escape punishment respectively.

The lead Counsel Emms Ekongson, notified the Court of the termination of their representation of both of his clients on Friday in a letter addressed to the Clerk of the Court.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu: CUPP seeks non-interference in Abia High Court judgement

In the letter which was read before the Court by the Clerk, Ekongson noted that the decision to terminate their representation followed the failure…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper