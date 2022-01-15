Ladoja finally affirms Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan





Lekan Balogun

By Adeola Badru

The Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday, cleared the air on the ascension to the throne of Olubadan, following the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji on January 2.

Ladoja, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the Olubadan-in- Council after a closed- door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said that the perceived controversy surrounding ascension to the Olubadan Stool has been amicably resolved.

He added that the Ibadan High Chiefs have resolved their differences and are very united in the bid to install the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Osi Olubadan further explained that Council members had met with Governor Makinde and agreed to the resolution that Senator Lekan Balogun who is next in line to the stool remained the authentic candidate for the Olubadan Stool.

He also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper