NSCDC disbands anti-vandal unit in Rivers over Wike’s allegations





By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has disbanded the anti-vandal unit of the Rivers state Command following allegations of complicity in the operation of illegal refineries and oil bunkering in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued Saturday in Abuja by the Director Public Relations of the Corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu.

He said the CG has received with shock and dismay, the allegations levelled against the anti-vandal unit of Rivers State Command of the Corps by the state Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, wherein the team was accused of aiding and abetting vandals and oil bunkerers to carry out their nefarious activities in the state.

“Worried by this disappointing development, the CG has ordered the suspension of head of the anti-vandal team and the disbandment of the unit with immediate effect, pending the outcome of an independent enquiry set up to look into the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper