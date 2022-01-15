Police arrest father who allegedly raped 3-yr-old daughter in Bauchi





By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi Command of the Nigeria police disclosed the arrest of an alleged 24-year-old rapist who defiled his 3-year-old daughter in Kirfi local government area of Bauchi State.

The police spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement shared with Vanguard on Saturday said that the suspect, Ali Lawan was arrested after his wife reported the incident at a police station in the area.

“On 9/01/2022 at about 1700hrs one Maryam Abdullahi aged 24yrs of Anguwar Doya, Kirfi L.G.A, Bauchi State, reported at Kirfi Divisional police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1800hrs, her husband one Ali Lawan, asked her to bring him a mat to lay down her daughter Hajara (not real name) aged 3yrs to sleep.

“Later, she came back to the room and met Hajara (not real name) laying down unconscious sweating and vomiting through her mouth, nose and her private part was swollen.

“On receipt of the report a team of detectives were drafted to the scene,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper