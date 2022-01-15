Sen Ndume denies Boko Haram attack on Police Training Facility in Gwoza community





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ndume Ali and Chairman Senate Committee on Army on Friday denied media reports (not in Vanguard) claiming that dozens of Police Officers were kidnapped by Boko Haram members who invaded Limankara village and some parts of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, including the Police Mobile Training School which was deserted some year ago.

Recalled that some unconfirmed reports revealed that armed Boko Haram sect invaded Limankara village which is about 20km drive south of Gwoza town and kidnapped unspecified number of police officer on training.

But Ndume who hail from Gwoza and representing Borno South Senatorial District in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Friday said, the report is untrue, baseless and capable of causing fear and anxiety amongst the peaceful residents in the community.

He said, “It is not true that some police officers were kidnapped in Limankara, Infact, there are no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper