Sly Oromoni: Should Dowen College be open for students to write terminal examinations?





By Elizabeth Osayande

Barely two months to the death of an 11 years old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni over alleged bullying and victimisation by some senior students, and the closure of the school by Lagos state government, divergent views have been raised by some stakeholders whether the school should be opened or not for senior secondary, SS3 students to write the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, and National Examination Council, NECO.

A post by a legal practitioner, Mrs. Helen Essien on an online platform, Concerned Parents & Educators Network, CPE, run by renowned educationist, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, asked for suggestions by members of the group if or not Dowen College should be reopened.

Part of the statement read: “It is assumed that the reason for the shutdown of Dowen College is to send a strong message of the government and society’s disapproval to DOWEN COLLEGE’s MANAGEMENT and the “SUSPECTS” on the unfortunate death of Sly…







