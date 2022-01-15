Soludo pursuing pan-Igbo awareness agenda – Prof Greg Ibe





*Welcomes inclusion on transition c’ttee

* Advocates inclusive govt in S’East

By Steve Oko

Abia industrialist and Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu, Professor Greg Ibe, has commended the Anambra Governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for pursuing what he called “agenda of pan-Igbo awareness beyond state boundary lines.”

The entrepreneur who stated this while reacting to his inclusion on Soludo’s transition committee, expressed delight that the former Central Bank Governor selected from the pool of Igbo unsung heroes to midwife his administration.

Prof Soludo had in a personal message, requested the contributions of Prof Ibe to enable a seamless transition to the next administration in Anambra state.

Ibe said that Soludo’s choice of transition committee members cutting across states from South East was a signal that he was prepared to tap from their wealth of…





