Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in Borno

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

An unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be ISWAP group have been killed by troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in an attempt to infiltrate Biu Local government area of Borno state on Saturday.

Biu is south and about 180km drive along the easiest Maiduguri -Damboa-Biu road which was shut down by motorists for the past 4 years.

The troops also destroyed three gun truck vehicles after recovering arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

This is coming barely five days after armed group of terrorists invaded Tukur Buratai Institute of War and Peace, a research institute of the Nigerian Army University situated in Buratai of Biu, a home town of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai.

Sources and residents told Vanguard that the insurgents heavily armed had gained access through Damboa road axis from Sambisa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper