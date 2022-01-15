Westerhof sends words to Eguavoen





Clemens Westerhof will be 82 this year. Few months ago, he suffered a domestic accident, slipped on a staircase and fell. He dislocated his waist and needed surgery to be back to his feet again.

He was in pains last week but after watching the Super Eagles muscle Egypt 1-0 in their Nations Cup Group D opening match he came alive, feeling good and talking football: “Ahh! Yayaya, Austin Eguavoen made me proud,” he started in his usual way.

“I’m so proud of him that I think the Cup is coming to Nigeria. The boys were strong, very strong like they were in my days in Nigeria. Sometimes we trained three times a day. I made the boys strong. I noticed that Nigerians are very physical and strong, so I made them stronger. You must use what you have. I think Eguavoen is doing the same thing.

I tell you, the boys I saw against Egypt can win the cup. But I tell you, on this moment, the big job Eguavoen must do now is to make them a family. They must be together, eat…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper