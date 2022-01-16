2022 Armed Forces Day: Gov Emmanuel preaches peace, tolerance among Nigerian





Mr. Udom Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has called on Nigerian politicians to eschew tendencies that are capable of heating up the polity or straining the cords of unity, as the nation approaches another electioneering season.

Governor Emmanuel made the advocacy at the 2022 Wreath Laying and Armed Forces Remembrance Day, at the State Cenotaph in Uyo.

The Governor urged Nigerians to embrace peace, stressing that behaviours that do not promote peace would be inimical to the unity and growth of the nation, and thereby debase the sacrifices of the fallen heroes who voluntarily paid the supreme price for the survival of the nation.

“As we get ready to elect our next set of leaders, let us be reminded that national interest should and must triumph over our personal or group interest and those things that may heat up the polity and strain the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper