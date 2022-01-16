2023: Only rigging will stop PDP from taking over Ebonyi ― Ebonyi Guber Aspirant





By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

A Governorship Aspirant in Ebonyi State and Lawmaker representing Ezza South constituency in the State House of Assembly , Chris Usulor, Sunday, explained that it’s only the introduction of rigging into the 2023 governroship election that will stop PDP from taking over Ebonyi State.

According to him, the People’s Democratic Party will win the 2023 elections in the state.

Usulor, a threee time member of the Assembly opined that over 80 percent of the members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state were ready to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to support his governorship ambition.

READ ALSO: 2023: PDP governors meet in Port Harcourt

The lawmaker, who claimed to be more experienced than other governorship aspirants in the state, said Nigerians are desirous of the PDP to takeover power from the ruling APC, both at the presidential and gubernatorial levels.

Usulor who disclosed this in Abakaliki…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper