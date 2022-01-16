I became armed robber after I dropped out in JSS 3 – 16-yr-old who rapes older women confesses





–Rapes older women, introduced to robbery by brother

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 16-year-old boy has narrated to an Akure Chief Magistrate’s court how he robbed and raped some older women in the Okitipupa council area of Ondo State.

The accused person who said he became an armed robber after he dropped out of school in JSS 3 was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s court for conspiracy, armed robbery and rape.

He told the court how he robbed and raped his victims in Sekere Camp in the council area of the state.

He has since been ordered to be remanded in a juvenile detention centre by the Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused person who claimed he worked on his father’s farm allegedly, committed the offences on November 24, 2021, at about 12:30 p.m., at Sekere Camp, Okitipupa.

