I want to liberate my people from years of political backwardness – Uzo-Uwani LG APC Candidate





By Ikechukwu Odu

The All Progressives Congress, APC candidate for the February 23rd local government elections in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Hon. Kingsley Ezike, has vowed to end political backwardness in his council area when he wins the forthcoming council election in his local government.

Hon. Ezike who equally pledged to end herdsmen menace in his council area, added that he would synergize with security agencies in the local government to arrest other security challenges.

He equally vowed to end People’s Democratic Party, PDP, dominance in the council area, insisting that APC has got the structure to coast to victory during the local government elections in Uzo-Uwani. He also assured that his administration would not relegate the youths constituency to the background but carry them along to give life to moribund infrastructures in the local government.

“My major aim for contesting for the chairmanship position in Uzo-Uwani Local Government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper