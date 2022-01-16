Insecurity: Your best not yet good enough, Archbishop Kaigama tells FG





.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, has said although the nation’s political leaders and security operatives are trying to tackle the security challenges being experienced across the country, their best leaves more to be desired.

The Catholic prelate disclosed this in his sermon at St. Andrews Church, Orozo Abuja on Sunday.

He, however, admitted that much military personnel have sacrificed their lives trying to defend the nation from armed aggressors.

In consequence, Kaigama urged Nigerians to continue praying for the departed soldiers and also show love to their survivors.

He said, “We witness criminal activities and mindless killings such as the recent attacks in Zamfara State, and efforts by terrorists to establish themselves as a government within a government, yet, the assurances of political leaders and security operatives always leave more to be desired.

“Only yesterday (Saturday),…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper