Polytechnics lament dearth of manpower

…Want FG to lift the embargo on employment

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal Government’s embargo on employment has affected the smooth running of Federal Polytechnics in the country.

An investigation conducted revealed that these institutions were now faced with the serious challenge of the dearth of requisite academic staff.

A source at the National Board for Technical Education, the supervisory body of Polytechnics in Nigeria, said some of the institutions visited for quality assurance have failed accreditation, owing to the acute shortage of requisite manpower.

” Under the normative instruments of the regulatory body, availability of the right mix of staff is a key requirement,” said the source.

“The Executive Secretary of NBTE, Prof Idris Bugaje and the Committee of Federal Rectors (COFER); the umbrella body of Rectors of Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria have severally written a Save Our Soul (SOS) to the Hon. Minister of Education and the Head…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper