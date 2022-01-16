Ubani sues FG over compulsory Covid-19 test for civil servants





Monday Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

The Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, Dr. Monday Ubani has sued the Federal Government over the directive that all civil servants must show proof of vaccination or present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours before they can gain access to their various offices within Nigeria and Missions abroad.

In the suit filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Ubani is asking the court to declare that the directive which is not backed by any legislation, constitutes an infringement on the constitutionally protected rights of federal civil servant and their terms of engagement.

Joined in the suit as co-defendants are the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Recall that the Federal Government had on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, announced that with effect from December 1, 2021,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper