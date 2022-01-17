2023: I’ll tackle Nigeria’s economic challenges through industrialization, manufacturing — Anyim





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Former Senate President and Presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, Monday said he will tackle Nigeria’s debt problem and other economic challenges through the aggressive pursuit of industrialisation and manufacturing, talents and innovation, science and technology.

Nigerians are no longer optimistic about the economy as the country’s debt have risen to N35.5trn, unemployment at 33.3 per cent, while inflation is at 15.4 per cent.

But Anyim who is taking a shot at the country’s highest job explained on Arise TV that he can reshape the country’s economy to become self-sufficient and debt-free.

In his words: “For me, the drivers of the economy will now be on industrialisation and manufacturing, talents and innovation, science and technology.

“This certainly is going to be the key drivers of the economy of the second half of the 21st century and I will develop this, build on this and prepare…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper