Bandits to Zamfara villages: Pay N24m tax or be attacked





Bandits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nine communities in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State were asked by bandits to pay a compulsory tax of the sum of N24 million or be attacked.

The communities would pay from N500,000 to N5m, according to the bandits.

Journalists were told that the communities have started mobilizing to pay the bandits, even as locals said letters to that effect have since reached the affected communities through kidnap victims who regained freedom.

A source said the communities were Yangalma, Tungar Gebe, Wawan Iccen Ibrahim, Wawan Iccen Salihu, Galle, Nannarki, Ruwan Kura, Gangara and Gaude.

“The bandits have ten days ago, stayed in Gando forest and launched attacks on 7 communities in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas.”

“They killed dozens and rustled over 1,900 cows.”

"Some of the community leaders who received letters from the bandits reported the matter to…





