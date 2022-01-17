Breaking: Inflation rate rises to 15.6% after eight months decline -NBS

By
Headliners
-
2


Inflation slows to 12 months low on base effect

Inflation slows to 12 months low on base effect

By ELIZABETH AMIHOR

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said inflation rate rose to 15.6 percent in December last year, after recording eight months consecutive decline  in 2021.

This represents 0.2 percent point rise when compared with 15.4 percent recorded in November 2021.

The Bureau disclosed this today in its consumer price index, (CPI) report for December 2021   noting that the food price index also rose by 0.16 per cent points to  17.37  per cent from 17.21 per cent in November 2021.

The report stated: “The CPI which measures inflation increased by 15.63 percent (year-on-year) in December 2021. This is 0.13 percent points lower than the rate recorded in December 2020 (15.75) percent. This is showing slowing down in the rate when compared to the corresponding period of 2020 . Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

“On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.82 percent in December 2021, this…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR