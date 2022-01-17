Delta Film Village: Okowa stars in Nollywood





By NORBERT CHIAZOR.

Does governor Ifeanyi Okowa watch movies? Is he enamoured with romance, bestseller or war films? What is the sound of music to him? Does amusement meet fascinate him? Posers without immediate answers.

A medical doctor turned governor has taken a unique road less travelled with the development of a massive Arts and entertainment centre to simulate fun and boost the thriving tourism industry in Nigeria.

Welcome to the Film Village and Leisure park Asaba, a dreamland in the Niger -Delta! Those who are familiar with the fantastic Walt Disney resort in California America, enchanting London eye tourist attraction, Versailles Palace grand spectacle in Paris, France, Miracle Garden of Dubai and Sun city in South Africa to mention a few can recreate vividly in their mind’s eyes the Asaba entertainment complex. A modern wonderland, it is the improved and brighter model of Apapa amusement park.

The Nigerian entertainment sector with particular…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper